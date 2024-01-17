Ice forming along the tideline at sunrise in Burnham today, photographed by follower Tayler May

These was the freezing scene on Burnham-On-Sea beach on Tuesday morning (January 16th) when sub-zero temperatures left a line of ice along the tideline.

Freezing conditions left chunks of ice along the high tide line in Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Berrow.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reader Tayler May took the photo after coming across the formation during a bracing early morning walk. Temperatures in Burnham-On-Sea have sunk as low as -5°C this week during the cold spell.

Icy conditions along Burnham-On-Sea beach were last seen in 2022 during a big freeze when a line of ice formed along the tideline.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows that milder, stormy conditions are set to return this coming weekend with high winds and rain.

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: