These was the freezing scene on Burnham-On-Sea beach on Tuesday morning (January 16th) when sub-zero temperatures left a line of ice along the tideline.

Freezing conditions left chunks of ice along the high tide line in Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Berrow.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reader Tayler May took the photo after coming across the formation during a bracing early morning walk. Temperatures in Burnham-On-Sea have sunk as low as -5°C this week during the cold spell.

Icy conditions along Burnham-On-Sea beach were last seen in 2022 during a big freeze when a line of ice formed along the tideline.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows that milder, stormy conditions are set to return this coming weekend with high winds and rain.