Members of Burnham-On-Sea Harriers Running Club have presented the town’s hovercraft rescue charity BARB Search & Rescue with a generous donation.

Members of the club have visited the seafront hovercraft station to hand over the kind donation to crewmembers, as pictured here.

Burnham Harriers members Mark Benton says: “One of our club members, Alfie Lismore-Pope, avidly raised money for the charity ahead of Christmas through selling raffle tickets.”

“The club wanted to match the amount Alfie raised and has this month presented BARB – the club’s chosen charity – with a cheque for £540.”

A BARB spokesman thanked Alfie and the Burnham Harriers group for their “very kind support” and added that the funds would be used for purchasing new crew safety equipment.

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR