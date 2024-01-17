Members of Burnham-On-Sea Harriers Running Club have presented the town’s hovercraft rescue charity BARB Search & Rescue with a generous donation.

Members of the club have visited the seafront hovercraft station to hand over the kind donation to crewmembers, as pictured here.

Burnham Harriers members Mark Benton says: “One of our club members, Alfie Lismore-Pope, avidly raised money for the charity ahead of Christmas through selling raffle tickets.”

“The club wanted to match the amount Alfie raised and has this month presented BARB – the club’s chosen charity – with a cheque for £540.”

A BARB spokesman thanked Alfie and the Burnham Harriers group for their “very kind support” and added that the funds would be used for purchasing new crew safety equipment.