Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s churches are coming together this week to celebrate unity during the annual Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.

The event runs from 18th-25th January and sees churches across the Burnham-On-Sea area sharing worship, prayer and friendship across the denominational boundaries.

The highlight will see a musical team being drawn from across the churches leading in a Taizé-style service on Sunday 21st January at Our Lady and the English Martyrs Roman Catholic Church in Burnham at 6pm when all will be welcome.

Rev Martin Little of St John’s in Highbridge says: “Taizé is an ecumenical community in France which is known for its beautiful chanted singing, which is simple to learn but deeply contemplative and prayerful. The candlelit service will also feature readings, reflections and silence, and will be followed by refreshments.”

He adds: “In a world where religion sometimes divides people, it’s really important to show that there is far more that unites Christians than divides us.”

“We hope many people will come and experience the wonderful music of Taizé and pray for peace and love between Christians – and indeed, between all peoples.”

“Anyone who wants to learn some of the harmony parts for the singing, can come along at 5pm for a rehearsal, before the service starts at 6pm.”