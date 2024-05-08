PHOTOS: Comedy thriller play sees murder mystery coming to Berrow Village Hall

Tickets are on sale for a unique comedy thriller play to be performed by a local drama group in Berrow this month.

Stage 2 Drama Berrow Players are bringing ‘A Tomb With A View’ to the village hall, a full-length comedy thriller.

Set in the 1950s, the shows will be held on May 16th, 17th and 18th at 7.30pm each night.

The group’s Adele Deakins says: “The Addams Family meets Agatha Christie in this classic murder mystery with more than a touch of humour.”

“Come along and guess who did it! It’s the tale of an aristocratic family feuding over the death of their father and who will benefit from his riches.”

“The family is made up of sinister characters, each with their own idiosyncrasies, and the race is on to make sure the ‘last one alive’ gets to keep the money!”

The group, which has been running for 22 years, has 11 members in the cast and a team backstage ensuring the production is slick and professional as ever, under the director Linda Graves.

Bookings now being taken for tickets at £10 for adults and £5 for children. Call 01278 786765 or 07831 197512 for tickets.