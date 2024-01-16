The first of a series of upgrades have been unveiled at Highbridge Railway Station this week as part of a £5,000 project to improve the facilities.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council and other stakeholders have been working with train operator GWR to push for quick upgrades to the station. GWR has provided the funding for the project, as we recently reported here.

One of the concerns for visitors to the station has been a lack of signs directing them towards nearby bus services and also from bus stops to the train station – so now new signs have been installed this week to try and address the issue.

Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard says: “We were pleased to see the first step in our project with GWR this week. Luke Farley from GWR joined members of the Town Council’s Transport group (the Climate and Ecology Working Party) and Highbridge councillors from the Regeneration Group to mount the first signs in our Transport Plan.”

“These signs show travellers where to walk from the train station to the nearest bus stop. Luke is working with First Bus to start improving connectivity between the buses and trains.”

The Mayor adds that the team is also working with First Bus to make sure that there are buses to connect people who travel to London by train.

Lesley added: “We also planned the next part of the project which is to provide signs at local beauty spots such as Apex Park, River Brue Pathways and the SW Coast Path. There will be signs for both cycle ways and footpaths.”

“Luke is also in the process of designing pictures / posters to put on the bus shelters near the site of the old railway crossing in Highbridge. These will include a photo of the old railway crossing.”

“We will soon be meeting with the Severnside Railway Partnership Group CIC, who are going to help us enhance the front of the station. We are looking forward to seeing this project develop over the next few months.”

Highbridge councillor Alistair Hendry has given his support to the scheme and added: “I am sincerely happy to be a part of this project. Anything that enhances the area for visitors and locals alike is always a positive.”

Claire Sully, who is the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for the new Bridgwater Constituency which includes Burnham and Highbridge, has also given her support: “I am working with, supporting and helping the Town Council to get the best outcomes for local people by working with partners, Somerset Council and GWR, in this case.”