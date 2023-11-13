Police say a body has been found on Stert Island in the search for a missing man in the water off Burnham-On-Sea.

The as-yet-unidentified body was found on Stert Island opposite Burnham-On-Sea yesterday (Sunday November 12th), Police confirm.

A Police spokesperson says: “At 4.30pm on Sunday (12th November), His Majesty’s Coastguard informed us a body had been found off Stert Island, off Burnham-On-Sea.”

“The body has since been recovered with the help of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, Coastguards and BARB Search & Rescue.”

“While formal identification has not yet taken place, the family of Peter Jeffery has been informed. Our thoughts are with them at this sad time. A file will now be prepared for the coroner.”

Two Burnham-On-Sea RNLI lifeboats launched on Sunday evening, and a Coastguard helicopter was seen landing on Stert Island.

The discovery comes two weeks after Peter Jeffery, 68, went missing in the sea on Sunday October 29th at 4pm.

He had entered the water next to Burnham jetty to try and save a woman and a dog. While both the woman and dog were saved, Peter was sadly washed away in the fast-flowing water.

The family of Peter Jeffery paid tribute to him, saying “he always put others first before himself as a beloved dad, brother and grampy.”

Earlier this month, Mr Jeffery’s family thanked emergency services for their efforts in the major search for him and add that he is “greatly missed.”

The family’s statement said: “It is with a great deal of sadness that Peter Jeffery RVM, our beloved Dad, Brother and Grampy, who after selflessly jumping into the sea at Burnham-On-Sea to help a woman and her dog who were in difficulty, is missing.”

The family adds: “As with every aspect of his life, he always put others first before himself, and he will be greatly missed by all that knew him.”

“The family would like to thank everyone involved in the search; the RNLI, Coastguard, BARB Search & Rescue, volunteers, and Avon & Somerset police.”

“We would also like to thank his many friends & work colleagues at the Duchy of Cornwall for their continued support and kindness. We respectfully ask for privacy at this sad time.”

Mr Jeffery worked as an estate builder for the Duchy of Cornwall, based in Newton St Loe.

Alastair Martin, Secretary & Keeper of Records at the Duchy of Cornwall, added in a statement: “Pete has been a hard-working and loyal colleague of the Duchy since 1981, making him an irreplaceable asset after 42 years of service.”

“Frequently described as cheerful and caring, we know he will be deeply missed by colleagues and tenants alike, both of which he helped immeasurably with his positive and bright attitude to always go above and beyond.”

“The Duchy will be continuing to support Pete’s family and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time.”