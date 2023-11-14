Pride-On-Sea organisers will be holding an act of remembrance in Highbridge to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance.

The event will start at 4pm on Monday 20th November at the Frank Foley Memorial in Market Street, Highbridge. Organisers will be there from 3:30pm.

A spokesperson says: “We invite anyone who wishes to take part in the act of remembrance to join us.”

“Those who feel able are invited to join us in reading from the list of remembrance, but we are conscious that some people may find this too emotional.”

“Everyone is invited to light a candle as their own, personal, act of remembrance. We recognise that some people may not feel safe in joining in public, we offer our sincere support to them, and completely understand their situation – many of us have similar experiences. Sometimes an act of bravery is as simple as being oneself in public.”

“Each year events are held around the world to remember those trans-people who we have lost as a result of violence. Typically a list of names of those being memorialised is read out. The list of names is collated from 1st October to 30th September each year.”

“This year we will remember 392 people, only three fewer than last year. This year we will include Brianna Ghey, the teenager who was stabbed to death in Warrington. Brianna’s death was shocking to many Trans-people and their allies, and large vigils were held in many cities throughout the United Kingdom. Since 30th September another 24 people, including 14 year old Corie Hall from London, have died.”

“Although overall Hate Crime numbers fell by 5% in the year ending March 2023, Transphobic Hate Crime rose by 11% to over 4,700. The Home Office document suggests that the increase in Transgender Hate Crimes might be due to increased discussion in politics, the media and on social media.”

“This will be the second time that a Transgender Day of Remembrance event is being held in Highbridge. Last year, 395 names were read out during an emotional ceremony held in Southwell House, Highbridge.”