Burnham-On-Sea’s University of the Third Age is holding an open day this Saturday (November 18th) in the town’s community centre.

The event will be held from 2-5pm at the centre in Berrow Road, Burnham-On-Sea and will be open to all.

A spokesperson says: “Are you semi-retired or retired and looking to resume old interests or pursue new ones? Do you want to make new friends? The U3A is for you!”

“From astronomy to yoga, from French to table tennis, we have groups and activities to suit all sorts of people.”

“Our groups are not classes where you must study hard with a stern teacher assessing your work but friendly meetings where leaders share their enthusiasm and help to develop confidence.”

“Come along to see some of the groups in action and discover more of what Burnham-On-Sea U3A can offer you.”

Pictured: Scenes from the 2022 Burnham-On-Sea U3A open day