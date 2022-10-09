Burnham-On-Sea U3A (University of the Third Age) held a successful open day on Saturday (October 8th) when its numerous activities and groups went on show.

The event was held at the town’s community centre in Berrow Road, Burnham-On-Sea and attracted a steady flow of visitors through the day.

A Burnham-On-Sea U3A spokesperson says: “From astronomy to yoga, from French to table tennis, we have groups and activities to suit all sorts of people.”

“Our groups are not classes where you must study hard with a stern teacher assessing your work but friendly meetings where leaders share their enthusiasm and help to develop confidence.”