Secret World Wildlife Rescue’s biggest fundraising event of the year is returning this month after a three-year break due to the pandemic.

Hosted by The Webbington Hotel and Spa in Loxton, this year’s annual Auction and Ball takes place on Saturday 22nd October and has an ‘Under the Sea’ theme.

The evening will begin with live entertainment followed by a three-course meal. There’s a raffle to win either a deluxe hamper, a wine and spirits bundle, or a cuddly shark!

There will be two auctions on the night raising funds for Secret World Wildlife Rescue – a main auction with a selection of special and unique lots, and a silent auction with over 100 different lots.

Attendees can also try their luck at the casino, with two prizes for people with the most chips. You can also enjoy live music and a magician throughout the night.

It promises to be a fabulous night of fun, all while raising money to help sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife.

The staff and volunteers at the charity are very excited about this opportunity to party with their supporters again.

David Plant, Fundraising Manager, says: “We can’t wait to welcome our amazing supporters to The Webbington Hotel again for this special night. It’s the biggest event in our calendar and a great chance to meet our supporters, have some fun, and support the animals in our care.”

“I know that people have been working hard on their costumes and are ready for a party, so it’s going to be a very entertaining night. We have a limited number of tickets left and they’re on sale till Monday 17th October, so don’t miss your chance to join in the fun!”

Tickets cost £50 each and are available from here. Supporters can book a table of ten and receive two free bottles of wine. There are also a range of sponsorship options available for local companies. For more information and to book, either see the link or email fundraising@secretworld.org or call Pauline Kidner on 01278 783250.