Rare bat rescued near Burnham is now in the care of Secret World Wildlife Rescue

Animal carers at Secret World Wildlife Rescue near Burnham-On-Sea are looking after an exceptionally rare arrival this week – a Barbastelle Bat, one of the UK’s most elusive species.

The tiny bat was discovered by a passer-by on a local cycle path, appearing exhausted and disoriented after a short flight.

The kind-hearted individual acted quickly, scooping up the creature and delivering it to the wildlife centre at East Huntspill for immediate care.

“When our team assessed the little patient, we were in for a surprise,” says a spokesperson from Secret World. “It’s a Barbastelle Bat! These bats are extremely rare, and seeing one up close is a once-in-a-career experience for many of our team.”

Thankfully, the bat was found to be full of energy and uninjured, though the centre’s vet has carried out further checks to understand why it ended up grounded and exposed to the sun.

“Rescues like this remind us why our work is so special,” the spokesperson added. “Every day brings new surprises, and sometimes they are truly extraordinary.”

“We hope this little one continues to do well and that we can return this rare beauty to the wild before long.”

Secret World Wildlife Rescue continues to care for hundreds of animals each year.