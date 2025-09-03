M5 closes temporarily after lorry catches fire near Burnham-On-Sea

The M5 was temporarily closed between J22 for Burnham-On-Sea and J21 for Weston-Super-Mare due after a lorry caught fire this morning (Thursday, September 4th).

The blaze took place on the northbound carriageway in the early hours of the morning.

Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater fire crews attended the scene and quickly tackled the incident.

The lorry was completely destroyed by the fire and the cause of the incident was accidental.

A spokesperson for the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire Control received a report of a lorry on fire on the hard shoulder on the M5 Motorway Northbound Junction 22 to Junction 23.”

“Fire Control mobilised two fire appliances, one from Bridgwater and one from Burnham on Sea and a water carrier from Bridgwater.”

“When crews arrived, the lorry was well alight, crews used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and also water was supplied from the water carrier.”

The carriageway was shut at around 4am and reopened shorty before 5am.