Berrow Playgroup celebrates five years of fun and friendship at St Mary’s Church

A popular playgroup in Berrow is marking a special milestone this month as it celebrates five years of bringing local children together for play, learning and friendship.

Held every Wednesday during term time at The Church Room beside St Mary’s Church, the Berrow Playgroup has become a popular part of the community, offering a welcoming and relaxed space for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers to explore and enjoy.

Each session runs from 9.30am to 11.30am and features a variety of activities including toys, puzzles, Play-Doh, and free play, followed by a short story and sing-along to round off the morning. Parents and grandparents are invited to relax with a cup of tea or coffee and biscuits while their little ones play.

Organiser Marion Hance told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s been a joy running the playgroup for the past five years, and we’d love to see some new faces.”

“The group has grown into a lovely little community – many of the parents have become good friends, and it’s such a nice way to spend a morning.”

“Even some parents whose children have moved on to school still pop in occasionally for a chat and a cuppa!”

The playgroup costs just £1 per family, with refreshments included, and there is free, easy parking available nearby.

Following the summer break, the next session will take place on Wednesday 10th September 2025. New families are warmly encouraged to come along and join in the fun.