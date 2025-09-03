Burnham-On-Sea author launches powerful new book on human rights

Burnham-On-Sea author Michael Turner is releasing eight books and four booklets this year which are the culmination of his 45 years of global travel writing and photojournalism.

His latest book, out this month, is titled ‘The United Declaration of Human Rights Then and Now’.

The 128-page publication, featuring 141 illustrations, offers a vivid and accessible exploration of the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights.

Michael’s journey to produce the book took him to 25 countries, photographing national and world events to bring each Article to life. Three of the book’s illustrations were captured right here in Burnham-On-Sea.

Originally published for schools in 1985 as a pair of educational slide packs, Michael’s work received praise from The Times Educational Supplement and RE News. Over the decades, he expanded the content to reach adult audiences, adding new images and updating the text to reflect modern issues such as same-gender marriage and global unemployment.

Michael’s passion for human rights was deeply shaped by personal experiences, including time spent as a political prisoner in Guatemala in 1983 and Guinea in 2008. His latest book includes photographs of the author alongside iconic figures such as Nelson Mandela, Mother Teresa, and Joan Baez.

Known for his richly illustrated, full-colour publications printed on silk paper, Michael’s work is produced on a nonprofit basis, with no expense spared in honouring the subjects he documents.

In addition to his writing, Michael offers free illustrated talks locally on topics including Sir Francis Drake, I. K. Brunel, and human rights. His books and booklets are available at The Picture Business on Abingdon Street and online at michaelturnerpublications.co.uk. The United Declaration of Human Rights Then and Now is priced at £20.