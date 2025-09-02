£10.2m plans unveiled for major extension and upgrade of Brean Splash pool facilities

The next phase of a major redevelopment at the Unity Beach holiday park in Brean is set to see £10.2m spent on improving and extending its swimming facilities.

Plans have been submitted to Somerset Council for the creation of an additional outdoor pool and ‘lazy river’, a new lido area and extensive improvements to the changing facilities and the overall visitor experience.

The holiday park says the scheme will help the resort to sustain and grow participation levels in swimming, lessons, and recreational activities, not just for holidaymakers but also for locals too.

If permission is granted by the council, then Brean Splash will be temporarily closed from December 1st, 2025 until approximately March 1st, 2026 while the work goes ahead.

This latest £10.2 million investment follows quickly after some £15m was spent by new owners, Unity Holidays, on the park’s new ‘Wonky Donkey’ pub and restaurant which contains an enhanced pavilion, sports bar and arcade.

Those facilities were opened in May by Alex Jones, presenter of BBC’s The One Show, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here.

While much of the work required on the new pool features will be carried out during the winter when less holidaymakers and owners are on the park, it does mean local residents will lose access to Brean Splash for some three months.

“We recognise that this closure will cause inconvenience, particularly for those who rely on our facilities for swimming lessons and regular activities,” resort director Jonny Green told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“Naturally, we apologise for this disruption, but these works are designed to ensure the long-term sustainability of Brean Splash and to provide a greatly enhanced facility for the local community and visitors alike.”

Jonny adds: “Since Unity Holidays bought the business, we have always looked to improve and increase what we have to offer, which we hope attracts more people to the west coast of Somerset.”

“This will bring greater footfall not just in Brean but to towns like Weston-super-Mare and Burnham-On-Sea. It also allows us to offer jobs to local people and support local businesses.”