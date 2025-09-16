Red Kite rescued from food waste skip after taking a 40-mile journey

A rare Red Kite has been rescued by Burnham-On-Sea wildlife carers after being discovered trapped inside a food waste skip that had travelled over 40 miles.

The striking bird of prey was spotted by workers at a waste site in Avonmouth as they unloaded a roll-on/roll-off skip which had travelled from from Calne.

The bird was seen flying out of the skip, prompting a closer inspection. Staff contacted the team at Secret World Wildlife Rescue for advice, believing the bird to be a sparrowhawk.

However, when the feathered visitor arrived at the rescue centre the following morning, it was quickly identified as a Red Kite — a rare admission for the centre in East Huntspill.

Covered in food waste and giving off a strong smell, the kite was thankfully uninjured.

After a thorough clean, fluids, and some much-needed rest, the bird has started feeding independently and is showing signs of recovery.

A spokesperson from Secret World Wildlife Rescue said: “It’s not every day we receive a Red Kite, especially one that’s taken such a grubby journey! Soon, this beautiful bird of prey will be transferred to our large aviary to regain flight and preen before being released back into the wild.”