13.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Sep 17, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsRed Kite rescued from food waste skip after taking a 40-mile journey
News

Red Kite rescued from food waste skip after taking a 40-mile journey

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A rare Red Kite has been rescued by Burnham-On-Sea wildlife carers after being discovered trapped inside a food waste skip that had travelled over 40 miles.

The striking bird of prey was spotted by workers at a waste site in Avonmouth as they unloaded a roll-on/roll-off skip which had travelled from from Calne.

The bird was seen flying out of the skip, prompting a closer inspection. Staff contacted the team at Secret World Wildlife Rescue for advice, believing the bird to be a sparrowhawk.

However, when the feathered visitor arrived at the rescue centre the following morning, it was quickly identified as a Red Kite — a rare admission for the centre in East Huntspill.

Covered in food waste and giving off a strong smell, the kite was thankfully uninjured.

After a thorough clean, fluids, and some much-needed rest, the bird has started feeding independently and is showing signs of recovery.

A spokesperson from Secret World Wildlife Rescue said: “It’s not every day we receive a Red Kite, especially one that’s taken such a grubby journey! Soon, this beautiful bird of prey will be transferred to our large aviary to regain flight and preen before being released back into the wild.”

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea author recalls moment he met the late US acting legend Robert Redford
Next article
Burnham’s MP wins government commitment to review rights for special constables

RELATED ARTICLES

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Flexercise

Gillian Wood Painter and Decorator

BASC Ground Car Boot and Markets

All Walls

TC Caravans

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
light rain
13.2 ° C
14.5 °
12.8 °
91 %
1.8kmh
100 %
Wed
19 °
Thu
21 °
Fri
22 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
13 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com