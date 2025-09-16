Burnham-On-Sea author recalls moment he met the late US acting legend Robert Redford

A Burnham-On-Sea author who recalled the time he met US acting legend Robert Redford, best known for roles in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and The Sting, who has died this week at the age of 89.

In a statement, his publicist Cindi Berger, said on Tuesday: “Robert Redford passed away on September 16th at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah – the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. He will be missed greatly.”

Burnham-On-Sea author and regular overseas traveller Michael Turner says: “On Wednesday 18th April 1990, I was photographing buildings in the Spanish 16th-century colonial city of Santo Domingo to document the occupation by Sir Francis Drake for one of my forthcoming books. I entered a street that was closed to traffic due to the presence of a film crew.”

“I recognised Robert Redford standing in a doorway waiting for the next take for the film called Havana. Robert informed me that due to International politics the film was being shot in the neighbouring Dominican Republic.”

“Robert willingly posed for a photograph in harsh sunlight with strong shadows. I humbly asked Robert if he would kindly lift his sunglasses to reveal his blue eyes. Robert obliged; he shook my hand before taking another drink of bottled mineral water in preparation for his next take.”