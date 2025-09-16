13.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Sep 17, 2025
Burnham-On-Sea singing group to hold autumn concert this month

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Serendipity Singers Burnham-On-Sea

A Burnham-On-Sea singing group will hold an autumn concert on Saturday 27th September.

Serendipity Singers will perform a line-up of popular songs at Burnham Methodist Church, College Street at 2.30pm.

The Serendipity Singers and Burnham Ukulele will be performing together. There will be a cream tea served in the interval. No cost but donations warmly welcomed.

Serendipity Singers are a singing group who meet on Monday afternoons at 2.30pm in St Andrew’s Hall, Burnham. They are always looking for new members, and venues to sing at.

Pictured: The singers in action at their summer concert earlier this year

