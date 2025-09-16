Final call for Burnham and Highbridge community groups to apply for council grant funding

Community organisations in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are being invited to apply for funding from the Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s grants programme for 2025/26.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council has a budget available for grants for 2025/26 which will be distributed to community groups, charities and local organisations.

“If your local community group, charity or local organisation is looking for funding this is an opportunity to gain funds,” says a spokesperson.

“The money can be used to support the cost of a capital project, such as purchasing equipment or works to buildings, or it can be towards the general running costs, or to deliver a community event.”

“Providing these grants to our community is something that the Council feels privileged to be able do and we want to be able to support our communities where it is needed.”

To apply for a grant please read the council’s grants policy first and then complete an application form. Details can be found here: https://burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk/your-council/finances/grants

You can collect an application form from reception during opening hours at the Town Council Offices on Jaycroft Road, TA8 1LE .

Any grant applications must be submitted by 5pm on Friday 26th September. Any applications received after this date will not be considered.

The next round of grant applications will be discussed at the Finance & Governance Committee meeting on Monday 13th October 2025.