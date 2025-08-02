Baby weasel rescued by local wildlife carers after cat attack

A young weasel is receiving round-the-clock care at Secret World Wildlife Rescue near Burnham-On-Sea after being rescued from a cat attack — the charity’s first baby weasel admission of the year

The orphaned weasel was rescued following a close encounter with a domestic cat. One of the charity’s volunteer drivers acted swiftly, ensuring the tiny creature was taken to a veterinary clinic for an assessment.

“It’s crucial that any wild animal caught by a cat is seen by a vet as soon as possible,” says a Secret World spokesperson. “Even if they appear uninjured, bacteria in a cat’s mouth can lead to serious infections.”

After a thorough examination and the all-clear from vets, the young weasel was admitted to the charity’s specialist wildlife hospital in East Huntspill, where carers are now providing care.