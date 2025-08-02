15.6 C
News

Brean cafe launches summer of fundraising for children’s charity

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Brean’s Cafe 33 and The Candy Pod have joined forces for a summer of fundraising in support of Help the Child, a local charity providing specialist equipment for children with disabilities.

A successful fun day was held on Saturday (August 2nd) at Cafe 33 in Weston Road, Brean as one of the first fundraising events over the holidays.

Organisers say they hope to raise both awareness and funds to support the charity in its work to help Somerset’s children reach their full potential.

Entertainment for younger guests included a meet-and-greet with mascots Stitch and Angel, and a lively children’s performance by entertainer Chunkie Russell, who also showed his balloon modelling skills.

The event featured a variety of stalls, ranging from glitter tattoos and skincare products to local vendors. A charity raffle and more activities are planned during August before the grand total is announced in the autumn..

Organisers expressed their gratitude to all supporters, volunteers, and local enterprises that are supporting the fundraising.

“This is all about giving children the support they deserve in a way that’s fun and brings people together,” a spokesperson said.

