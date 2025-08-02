Specsavers has kicked off its annual search for the least successful amateur football team in Burnham-On-Sea, offering a chance for one struggling squad to receive elite training and national recognition.

The quirky campaign, which celebrates the spirit of grassroots football, aims to spotlight a team that’s had a rough run on the pitch.

Last year’s winners, Tunley Athletic from Somerset, had lost all 26 matches and conceded 137 more goals than they scored.

But after receiving support — including from football legend Gary Neville (pictured) —they’ve staged a remarkable turnaround, reaching the semi-finals of the county cup and winning three of their last five games.

Local teams can now apply to be crowned the “Best Worst Team” and receive professional coaching, gear, and morale-boosting experiences. Nominations are open at Specsavers’ official site.

A recent poll by Specsavers revealed that 65% of fans in the region consider Diego Maradona’s infamous “Hand of God” goal the most “Sunday League” moment in football history. Other contenders include Luis Suárez’s bite on Chiellini and David Beckham’s red card against Simeone.

Craig Doughty, chairman of Tunley Athletic, reflected on the impact of last year’s win: “While it sounds funny to say it, being crowned Specsavers Best Worst Team is honestly the best thing that ever happened to us… Sometimes being rubbish at football really pays off.”