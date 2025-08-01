Fresh Burnham-On-Sea jetty safety warning issued by Coastguards

A new Burnham-On-Sea jetty safety warning has been issued this week by Coastguards after several safety scares during recent days.

A family was seen paddling and swimming in the fast-flowing water at the end of the jetty on Thursday evening (July 31st). It follows several similar incidents during this week’s warm weather.

A Burnham-On-Sea Coastguard spokesman says: “Our jetty is not a place to hang out and reach the water from – a small amount of water can and will easily take you off your feet dragging you into the strong currents.”

“Children are particularly at risk and even with a parent close by it still isn’t safe. There are signs on the jetty warning about the dangers and we urge people to stay safe and heed the safety messages.”

”Please observe the flags in place that show when not to venture down the beach and also observe the tide times.”

In October 2024, Peter Jeffery, 68, sadly died in the sea next to the jetty after entering the water to try and save a woman and a dog. While both the woman and dog were saved, Peter was sadly washed away in the fast-flowing water.

In May 2020, video footage showed the moment a boy was saved from the sea next to Burnham jetty after a safety scare.

In August 2012, Dylan Cecil, a four year-old, sadly died after a fall from the jetty. A number of safety enhancements were introduced in the wake of the tragedy, including improved signage, an audible warning system at the jetty building, and enhanced lifeguarding during the busy summer holidays.