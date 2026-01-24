Burnham wildlife rescuers care for tiny injured baby rabbit after cat attack

Wildlife carers at Secret World Wildlife Rescue near Burnham-On-Sea are looking after a tiny baby rabbit after it was rescued from a cat attack.

The newborn kit, believed to be barely a week old, was brought in by a member of the public who found it injured but still alive. On arrival, staff discovered puncture wounds on its back and abdomen — injuries that can be serious due to the bacteria cats often carry.

Secret World’s veterinary team immediately began antibiotics and pain relief, and the youngster is now receiving round‑the‑clock care, including night‑time milk feeds.

A spokesperson said baby rabbits are “notoriously tricky” to rehabilitate, especially this early in the season, but staff remain hopeful.

“One of our dedicated team members is hand‑rearing the kit responsibly and giving it everything it needs to fight through,” they said.