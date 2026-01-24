Burnham-On-Sea street to close for one day for roadworks

A Burnham-On-Sea town centre road is set to close later this month to allow essential utility works to take place.

Cross Street will be shut on Tuesday, January 28th, from 8am to 5pm, while Wales & West Utilities carries out interim-to-permanent repair works on its network.

The company says the closure is necessary to ensure the safety of both engineers and the public while the work is completed. A signed diversion route will be in place, and motorists are being advised to plan ahead.

A spokesperson said the team aims to “minimise disruption where possible” during the one‑day closure.

Further details, including diversion information, are available on the One Network roadworks website.

Anyone with questions about the works can contact Wales & West Utilities on 0800 912 2999, or via their social media channels. Journalists can reach the company’s press office on 0800 944 1000.