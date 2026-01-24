Somerset schools trust boss to retire after 36 years in education

The chief executive of a local Somerset schools trust has announced he will retire at the end of the current academic year after more than three decades in education.

Gavin Ball, CEO of the Wessex Learning Trust, will step down following a 36‑year career in the sector, including 28 years in senior leadership.

Since joining the trust in 2017, he has overseen a period of significant growth, expanding it from eight schools to 23 across Somerset.

During his tenure, the trust has developed a strong values‑led culture and strengthened collaboration between its schools, which include Lympsham, Brent Knoll, Nailsea School, Wedmore First School, East Brent CofE Academy, Mark and Crispin School.

Paul Jacobs, chair of the trust board, praised Mr Ball’s contribution: “Gavin has led the trust from strength to strength and is always driven by an ambition to ensure the best possible provision for children and young people,” he said.

“We look forward to working with Gavin through the rest of this academic year and celebrating his achievements more fully in the summer.”

Mr Ball paid tribute to staff across the trust, highlighting their dedication and professionalism, and emphasised the importance of unlocking the talents of both learners and colleagues.

He also noted the benefits of the trust’s close‑knit structure, with all schools located within a 15‑mile radius, enabling strong local connections and responsive support.

The trust says arrangements are being put in place to ensure a smooth handover, with details of future leadership to be announced in due course.