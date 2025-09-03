Fundraising day will help brave Burnham boy battling rare brain tumour

A community fundraiser is set to take place this Saturday afternoon (6th September) at The Lighthouse pub in Burnham-On-Sea, in support of five-year-old Marley, who is courageously battling a rare brain tumour.

Running from 1.30pm to 5pm, the family fun day promises an afternoon packed with entertainment and activities.

Organiser Darren Sims will be performing live music, and visitors can enjoy a raffle, auction, food stalls, a fully stocked bar, bouncy castle, face painting and more—all in aid of Marley’s fight.

The event is being held to raise vital funds for Marley’s treatment and care, and those unable to attend can still show their support by donating online at: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dazsrock4marley.

Darren says: “I’m raising money to help 5-year-old Marley who has just recently been diagnosed with a rare brain tumour. He also lost his dad to cancer when not very old, his mum Teri has a damaged heart with frequent infections and surgery, she has had to give up her business. Teri has to go to hospital several times a week for Marley and herself, so funds raised will help the financial burden.”

Burnham Lighthouse Pub landlady Sophie has been thanked for her ongoing support, with a charity scratchcard available behind the bar to boost donations. And Debbie Petersen has also played a key role in gathering raffle and auction prizes ahead of the big day.

Anyone wishing to donate a prize can contact Daz directly on 07976 629132 or via email at dazdazzle@live.co.uk, or drop items into The Lighthouse before Saturday.

Looking ahead, another fundraising event is planned for Sunday 12th October at Winscombe FC, where a charity football match will feature ex-professional players including Bristol City legend Louis Carey. Kick-off is at 11.30am and further details will be announced soon.