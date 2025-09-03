17.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Sep 04, 2025
News

£14,000 project to refurbish Apex Park public toilets in Highbridge gets council go-ahead

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has confirmed the public toilets at Apex Park will be refurbished following concerns over their current condition.

A recent report presented to the council’s Assets and Amenities Committee highlighted the need for upgrades to improve hygiene and safety for park visitors.

Town councillors reviewed several quotations and have now approved a proposal costing £14,278 with additional costs for portable toilet hire during the work.

It has been recommended that the work be funded from Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) – a charge which is levied by local authorities on new housing developments.

“The Apex Park facilities have been assessed and identified as being in poor condition,  requiring upgrades to maintain hygiene and useability for residents and visitors,” says the council report.

The proposed works include new flooring to replace worn and damaged surfaces; plus the replacement of toilets and installation of modern self-flush mechanisms to improve reliability and water efficiency. The work is expected to begin this autumn.

CIL funds are financial contributions that local authorities in England and Wales can collect from developers for new building projects. These funds are specifically designated to support infrastructure development to accommodate the impact of new developments.

