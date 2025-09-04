13.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Sep 05, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBarnacle Buoys set to perform evening of sea shanties in Burnham tonight
News

Barnacle Buoys set to perform evening of sea shanties in Burnham tonight

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Popular local singing group Barnacle Buoys are making a much-anticipated return to St Andrew’s Church in Burnham-On-Sea today (Friday 5th September) at 7pm, promising an evening of rousing sea shanties and maritime melodies.

Known for their lively performances and rich harmonies, the Barnacle Buoys have built a loyal following across Somerset and beyond. Their return to St Andrew’s is expected to draw a strong crowd, with tickets priced at £12, available in advance from the Tourist Information Office or on the door.

The group’s repertoire blends traditional nautical songs with a splash of humour and storytelling, making their performances a hit with audiences of all ages.

Organisers say the evening will be a celebration of community, music, and coastal heritage, all set within the atmospheric surroundings of one of Burnham’s most historic churches.

Barnacle Buoys is a non-profit group of a cappella sea shanty singers based in North Somerset. They exist to enjoy their craft, entertain audiences and raise money for charities.

Previous article
£14,000 project to refurbish Apex Park public toilets in Highbridge gets council go-ahead
Next article
Brent Knoll scarecrow trail returns next weekend with scores to find

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Gillian Wood Painter and Decorator

BASC Ground Car Boot and Markets

All Walls

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
13.8 ° C
14.2 °
12.3 °
86 %
4kmh
4 %
Fri
18 °
Sat
22 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
19 °
Tue
17 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com