Barnacle Buoys set to perform evening of sea shanties in Burnham tonight

Popular local singing group Barnacle Buoys are making a much-anticipated return to St Andrew’s Church in Burnham-On-Sea today (Friday 5th September) at 7pm, promising an evening of rousing sea shanties and maritime melodies.

Known for their lively performances and rich harmonies, the Barnacle Buoys have built a loyal following across Somerset and beyond. Their return to St Andrew’s is expected to draw a strong crowd, with tickets priced at £12, available in advance from the Tourist Information Office or on the door.

The group’s repertoire blends traditional nautical songs with a splash of humour and storytelling, making their performances a hit with audiences of all ages.

Organisers say the evening will be a celebration of community, music, and coastal heritage, all set within the atmospheric surroundings of one of Burnham’s most historic churches.

Barnacle Buoys is a non-profit group of a cappella sea shanty singers based in North Somerset. They exist to enjoy their craft, entertain audiences and raise money for charities.