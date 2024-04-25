Pawlett Pre-School near Burnham-On-Sea celebrates new ‘good’ rating from Ofsted

The standard of a pre-school between Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater has this week been praised by Ofsted in a new report.
Inspectors from Ofsted have rated Pawlett Pre-School ‘good’ overall and in all areas separately following a full inspection earlier in the year.
The Oftsed report highlights the manager’s “ambitious curriculum” which promotes children’s wellbeing and has helped them be “happy, independent learners.”
Ofsted’s new report features a list of what the pre-school is doing well, including:
- The manager leads a happy team, who work together successfully to provide good-quality teaching and nurturing care.
- Staff focus well on successfully supporting children’s language and communication skills.
Staff promote children’s health and safety effectively.
- Children behave well.
- Staff work successfully with parents to ensure that children with special education needs and/or disabilities receive good support.
- The manager works directly with the children and the staff, providing good support, as well as an effective role model.
- The manager carries out full evaluations of their provision, seeking parents’, staff’s and children’s views.
- Parents are very positive about the setting.
The pre-school’s report also mentions a couple of points where improvements are possible. These include recommending the school helps children gain a better understanding of identifying and managing risks for themselves, and also focusing staff development on using children’s free play to support maths development.
Reacting to the news, Pawlett Pre-School says: “We are so proud of our Preschool team and would love you all to have a read! We have achieved a good rating.”
To read the full report, search ‘Pawlett Pre-School’ on the official Ofsted website.