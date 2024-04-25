Pawlett Pre-School near Burnham-On-Sea celebrates new ‘good’ rating from Ofsted

The standard of a pre-school between Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater has this week been praised by Ofsted in a new report.

Inspectors from Ofsted have rated Pawlett Pre-School ‘good’ overall and in all areas separately following a full inspection earlier in the year.

The Oftsed report highlights the manager’s “ambitious curriculum” which promotes children’s wellbeing and has helped them be “happy, independent learners.”

Ofsted’s new report features a list of what the pre-school is doing well, including:

The manager leads a happy team, who work together successfully to provide good-quality teaching and nurturing care.

Staff focus well on successfully supporting children’s language and communication skills.

Staff promote children’s health and safety effectively. Children behave well.

Staff work successfully with parents to ensure that children with special education needs and/or disabilities receive good support.

The manager works directly with the children and the staff, providing good support, as well as an effective role model.

The manager carries out full evaluations of their provision, seeking parents’, staff’s and children’s views.

Parents are very positive about the setting.

The pre-school’s report also mentions a couple of points where improvements are possible. These include recommending the school helps children gain a better understanding of identifying and managing risks for themselves, and also focusing staff development on using children’s free play to support maths development.

Reacting to the news, Pawlett Pre-School says: “We are so proud of our Preschool team and would love you all to have a read! We have achieved a good rating.”

To read the full report, search ‘Pawlett Pre-School’ on the official Ofsted website.