New McDonald’s in Highbridge reveals opening date as recruitment begins

Work to build a new McDonald’s drive-through restaurant in Highbridge is underway with a scheduled opening date in the autumn being announced this week.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported last year that McDonald’s had won planning permission for the outlet at the entrance to the Oak Tree Business Park besides the A38 Bristol Road.

A McDonald’s spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Construction at the site is progressing well with a current planned opening date in September.”

“Recruitment for shift leaders has begun with a view to open further requisitions for crew based roles from June.”

The outlet is due to create around 120 jobs. Recruitment for the new roles has started and the first roles are available by clicking here.

The plans, pictured, show a new drive-thru and restaurant with parking spaces for over 30 vehicles. Greggs is shown on the plans for the next door site.