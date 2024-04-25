7 C
News

Local food stalls join Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market today in town centre

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market returns today (Friday, April 26th) with a variety of stalls selling local produce.

The event will be held from 9am-1pm at Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church in College Street when all will be welcome.

It is run by a co-operative traders group which was set up last year to oversee the monthly markets.

Stalls at today’s Burnham Independent Market:

The traders this month are:-
  • Mike Pork.. Locally reared Rare breed Old spot pork, English Spring Lamb, Handmade sausage Rolls & Pork Pies.
  • Somerset Natural Soaps.. Natural Soaps, Bath & Body products, Organic Skin care range & CBD products.Temple Glass… Handmade fused glass gifts.
  • My Farmhouse Kitchen… Jams, preserves & Chutney. Glastonbury Butter & Local Honey.
  • Oven to you… Hand backed sweet Pies.
  • Bizzy Lizzie… Cakes, sweet treats & Cup Cakes.
  • Times Past Cheese Dairy .. Locally produced Cheeses.
  • Nut Tree Farm… Locally produced Goats Cheese, Quiche, & Goats Meat & Eggs.
  • Midsomer Fudge… Handmade Fudge
