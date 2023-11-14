Dozens of runners from across the South West will be taking part in a gruelling race from Burnham-On-Sea to the top of Brent Knoll and back on Sunday November 26th.

The annual 6 mile trail run will start at 11am from the BASC Ground in Burnham and the runners will race across the fields to the summit of the Knoll before returning.

The event has been held for more than 20 years, having originally started as an event attached to Brent Knoll’s summer fete. Burnham Harriers took over it many years ago and moved it to the winter to make it more competitive.

110 runners took part in the 2022 Brent Knoll Race and runners can now sign up to take part by clicking here. Entries cost from £17.