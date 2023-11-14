Highbridge Christmas lights are set to be switched on during a special event this Saturday (November 18th).

The event will be held in Market Street with a variety of festive entertainment through the afternoon.

The day will includes:

2-5pm Christmas Craft Fair in Highbridge Community Hall

Community Hall 2.30pm Road Closure put in place on Market Street

3.00 – 3.50pm Collect your lanterns from outside Create You, Everyone can join in – you don’t need a lantern. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

4.00pm Lantern parade led by lighted stilt walkers and Giant Star Lantern

Elf Trail visible during light switch on – 18 Elves have been lost on the way to Santa’s Workshop – find them in shop windows of Market Street and Church Street and hand in entries at Maisey’s Bakery. 1st Place £20 Voucher for Sopha. 2nd Place £15 Voucher for Barney’s. 3rd Place £10 Voucher Maisey’s Bakery

4.30 – Parade returns to Market Street, Churchfield Choir lead Carols with Reverend Martin

5.00 – Lights switch-on – Visit Father Christmas at Maisey’s and The Grinch at Create You.

5.15 – Light performance on the green/street with LED lights available for the public to try

6.00 – Road Closure ends by 6.30pm

A spokeperson says: “This year to keep everyone safe we have a road closure in place on Market Street. We are looking forward to a great turnout and a little bit of Christmas magic for everyone.”

“Thanks also go to the organisers, funders and supporters: Highbridge Chamber of Trade, Burnham & Highbridge Town Council, Seed Sedgemoor, Our Highbridge CIC, Highbridge Community Hall, Maisey’s Bakery, Create You, Fuse, Churchfield School, West Huntspill School, Sopha, Barney’s, the traders of Highbridge, plus Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Carnival.”