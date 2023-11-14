Over 120 Christmas shoeboxes full of gifts have been donated by generous residents in Burnham-On-Sea for needy children overseas.

Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church held a service on Sunday (12th November) when the 123 boxes that have been donated to the annual appeal were blessed.

“The boxes have this week been delivered to the regional dispatch centre in Weston for Samaritans Purse, where they will start their journey to children who otherwise would receive nothing at Christmas,” says Hilary Cox, Administrator for Burnham Baptist Church.

“For the past decade, Zoë Ryder has headed up the team whose mission is to fill as many boxes for this International charity as possible, and this year has been no different.”

During the year over £400 was raised by holding cream teas by the team involved in the project in the Burnham-On-Sea area, pictured above.

“This money will go towards paying the transport costs for the boxes, and the contents of each box was bought, made or donated throughout the year by the local community,” adds Hilary.

Pictured: The shoe boxes at Sunday’s service at Burnham Baptist Church and, above, a fundraising cream tea event held in the summer