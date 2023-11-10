Burnham-On-Sea’s Christmas lights will be switched on during a day of festive entertainment in the town centre on Saturday, November 25th.

This year’s community event is being run by Burnham Chamber of Trade with the support of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, Burnham Lions Club and several other groups and organisations.

Fair rides will be set up throughout the day in Victoria Street, and there will be free festive fun and entertainment featuring performers and local groups.

A stage will be set up near the Victoria Hotel, which will see music from the Town Band, Rock Choir, local community groups, choirs and schools, leading up to the big lights switch-on at 6pm by Burnham’s Mayor, Town Crier and local best-selling author Damien Boyd.

There will also be a chance to meet Santa and receive a free child’s gift when he arrives at 3pm in Victoria Street, helped by Burnham Lions and their new-look land train.

There will also be a chance for families to have their photo taken with Santa in Victoria Street during the day. There will also be fun from festive circus entertainers, plus stalls and more.

A lantern parade for families will also be held in the town centre before the switch-on, gathering outside Lloyds Bank at 5.20pm for a short walk via Chapel Street and ending next to the stage in Victoria Street. All families will be welcome to join.

Several roads at the northern end of the town centre will be closed through the day to allow the event to go ahead safely. Roads closed will be Victoria Street; the northern end of the High Street from the junction with College Street; Regent Street; Chapel Street and Princess Street. Businesses and shops will be open as usual on the day and diversions will be in place.

Local groups, helpers or businesses wanting to get involved should email secretary@burnhamonseachamber.org