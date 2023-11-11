The team at Rich’s Cider in Watchfield near Highbridge are celebrating after their Vintage Cider was named Champion Cider at the Taste of the West Awards 2023.

Master Cidermaker George Scott collected the award from sponsors Vale Labels at the ceremony in Exeter on 6th November.

George told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are over the moon to win the Champion Cider at the Taste of the West Awards.”

“We take immense pride in perfecting all of the ciders we produce, and we are particularly proud of our Vintage cider, which is matured in 100 year old oak vats to create its unique flavour.”

Rich’s was awarded seven Gold and Silver product awards in June but had to wait until now to find out if they had won the Champion Cider Award.

The Rich’s Cider Farm Shop was also a finalist in the South West Farm Shop of the Year but was pipped to the post for the top award.

The Rich family attended the awards ceremony and a great time was had by all.

Rich’s Vintage Cider is available to purchase from Rich’s Farm Shop, The Cider Press Restaurant, or from Rich’s Online Shop.

Rich’s Cider is a family run cider farm in Highbridge, Somerset. It has produced a range of traditional farmhouse ciders from locally harvested Somerset apples since 1954.