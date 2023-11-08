Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge will remember its war dead with Remembrance ceremonies on Sunday, 12th November.

The Town Council is organising this year’s Remembrance Parade with the help of Burnham’s branch of the Royal British Legion.

Organisations will meet at 10.20am in the car park by B&M and parade along the High Street, Princess Street and Oxford Street to Burnham’s War Memorial Hospital in Love Lane where there will be a short service of remembrance.

Two minutes’ silence will take place at 11am besides the War Memorial led by local clergy and the Royal British Legion, before wreaths will be laid by local groups.

The Parade will return along Love Lane and Oxford Street to Princess Theatre in Princess Street where it will disperse.

The parade will consist of representatives of the Royal British Legion, armed forces, councillors, police and local organisations including Coastguards, RNLI, BARB, local cadet corps, Scouts, Guides and Brownies.

In Highbridge, a Remembrance service will be held at St John’s Church at 3pm on Sunday followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial afterwards.