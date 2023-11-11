Hundreds of pounds have been raised to help Burnham-On-Sea Carnival return again next year following a low collection at Monday’s parade.

The organisers has an online crowdfunding page here and is appealing for donations towards the ever-increasing costs of running the event.

It comes after the Burnham-On-Sea carnival night collection raised £8,652, split between local charities and the event itself, which was down on previous years.

Chair Annalee New told Burnham-On-Sea.com that the donations have been coming in fast after the launch of the crowdfunding page.

“We are overwhelmed by the support we have received, smashing our original £500 target and we can’t thank you enough!”

She adds: “We aren’t far off doubling our original target, this is certainly going to help toward the running costs and future of Highbridge & Burnham On Sea Carnival.”

Over £700 had been raised by last night.