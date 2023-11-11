Hundreds of pounds have been raised to help Burnham-On-Sea Carnival return again next year following a low collection at Monday’s parade.

The organisers has an online crowdfunding page here and is appealing for donations towards the ever-increasing costs of running the event.

It comes after the Burnham-On-Sea carnival night collection raised £8,652, split between local charities and the event itself, which was down on previous years.

Chair Annalee New told Burnham-On-Sea.com that the donations have been coming in fast after the launch of the crowdfunding page.

“We are overwhelmed by the support we have received, smashing our original £500 target and we can’t thank you enough!”

She adds: “We aren’t far off doubling our original target, this is certainly going to help toward the running costs and future of Highbridge & Burnham On Sea Carnival.”

Over £700 had been raised by last night.

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: