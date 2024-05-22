PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea Cub Scouts take part in activity weekend with a Harry Potter theme

Burnham-On-Sea Cub Scouts have taken part in a special district event with a fun Harry Potter theme this month.

Over 120 Cub Scouts took part in Moors & Coastal’s Scout District Harry Potter themed Cub Camp from May 17th -19th.

Moors & Coastal Scout District stretches from Shipham and Cheddar in the north, down to Bridgwater and North Petherton, and Watchet and Minehead in the west.

Jacob Beard, Assistant District Commissioner, says: “The Cubs were sorted into houses by the sorting hat, participated in Quidditch matches, had a go at skiing, worked as part of a team in Nerf Battles, tested their navigational skills with orienteering, tested their aim in soft archery, practised survival skills with backwoods cooking and fire lighting, balanced through a low ropes course and sang at the top of their voices around a campfire.”

“The camp was over seen by our very own Professor Dumbledore! As well as participating in all these amazing activities, the Cubs spent two nights away from home, helping with the cooking and washing up building resilience and life skills!”

“Over 40 leaders volunteered their time, not only over the weekend but in the weeks in the lead up to it with planning and preparing to make the event possible. “

“We have an amazing team of leaders in Moors & Coastal and events like this, that benefit so many local young people are only possible because of them! Thank you to each and everyone of them.”