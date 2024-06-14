9.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Jun 15, 2024
News

Appeal for information after sheep ‘seriously injured’ in dog attack

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Livestock owners in East Brent near Burnham-On-Sea are appealing for the public's help after one of their sheep suffered multiple wounds following a dog attack.

Livestock owners in East Brent near Burnham-On-Sea are appealing for the public’s help after one of their sheep suffered multiple wounds following a dog attack.

Steph and Gary Lambert were shocked to find the animal “left for dead” after the dog attack on Tuesday 4th June.

Steph adds: “We are appealing for any witnesses to come forward with any information relating to this serious dog attack in the village of East Brent on Tuesday 4th June between approximately 1-4 pm.”

“It resulted in a sheep being seriously attacked with multiple wounds and left for dead.”

“Vets attended and confirmed we are looking for a large breed of dog in relation to this incident.”

“If you have information please come forward by calling the Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 0846-5/6/24.”

Steph adds: “We are extremely grateful to the local villagers of East Brent and Brent Knoll for all their  help, support and information given so far.”

