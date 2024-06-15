CANCELLED: High winds halt D-Day anniversary event in Highbridge

Stormy weather has led Burnham-On-Sea Royal British Legion to cancel its special event in Highbridge today (Saturday, June 15th) to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The event had been due to take place on the fields at the front of the Oak Tree next to the A38 in Highbridge from 10am-4pm.

“Very regrettably, the weather has led us to cancel this morning,” says Simon Orchard, one of the organisers.

”The high winds have caused damage and made it unsafe to continue. The fly-past also has had to be cancelled due to the high gusts of wind.”

There were due to be military re-enactments, stalls, various displays by cadets reserve forces and other local charities plus a short service with ex-veterans and VIP visitors.