Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Jun 16, 2024
BARB to hold open morning to mark 30 years since hovercraft station was built

Burnham-On-Sea’s rescue hovercraft station will be open to the public today (Sunday, June 16th) to mark the 30th anniversary of its seafront building being constructed.

BARB Search and Rescue will be holding an open morning from 10am to 1pm to mark the milestone.

In June 1994 Anneka Rice and the BBC TV show Challenge Anneka built the facilities in just 72 hours.

“The TV episode will be shown during Sunday’s event for those attending to reminisce and also hear more about how the charity has developed in the three decades since,” says a BARB spokesman.

“We look forward to welcoming people along.”

