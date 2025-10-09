Busy year reviewed at Burnham-On-Sea’s BARB Search & Rescue AGM

Supporters and volunteers at Burnham-On-Sea’s rescue hovercraft charity BARB Search & Rescue gathered for the charity’s AGM when a busy year of activities was reviewed this week.

The volunteers, supporters and fundraisers gathered at Berrow and Burnham Golf Club on Wednesday (October 8th) for the 33rd annual meeting, attended by Mayor Cllr Mike Facey, to look back at the year’s call-outs, modernisation and fundraising.

BARB’s volunteer crew, fundraisers and support team were thanked for their hard work in giving hundreds of hours of their time to the charity’s life-saving work.

BARB’s outgoing Operations Manager Mike Lowe, who has retired after a successful 14 years in the role, was thanked for his 16 overall years of service to the charity.

Chair Mark Newman and and President Roger Flower thanked him for his considerable dedication to the role and his work in modernisation and expansion of the charity. A glass trophy and long-service award were presented to formally recognise Mike’s volunteering work for the charity.

The introduction of BARB’s new hovercraft earlier this year and close working with Burnham Coastguards, RNLI, Police and other agencies were highlighted during the evening.

Craig Dunbar was elected the new Operations Manager, Adrian Cunningham as Deputy Operations Manager, Mark Newman was re-elected as Chair, Graham Hallsworth as Treasurer and Lorna Brewer as Secretary.

The Neville Jones Shield, named after the charity’s late founder, which is voted for by crewmembers to the volunteer of the year, was won by Jordan Alger, pictured above.

Long service awards were also presented to Bob Smith (10 years), Tony Deahl (10 years), Colin Hewetson (5 years) and Laura Dunbar (5 years).

Fundraising awards were announced for the Blue Ridge Runners, Retreat Holiday Park, Beachcomber Pub in Brean, Burnham Bowling Club, Tina Lowe, Martock Charity Shop and Trinity Close residents for their fundraising Christmas lights displays.

In closing comments, the Mayor thanked the BARB volunteers for their work along the coastline.