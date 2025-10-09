New darts academy for juniors launching in Highbridge this month

A new darts academy for young players is set to launch in Highbridge later this month, offering juniors aged 7–17 the chance to develop their skills in a fun and supportive environment.

The Mike Gregory Darts Academy will begin sessions on Thursday 30th October at Highbridge Social Club, running weekly from 6.30pm to 8.15pm. The cost for an eight-week season is £45.

The academy, which already operates successful programmes in Radstock, is expanding to Highbridge in memory of Mike Gregory — a celebrated professional darts player who represented Somerset and England, won multiple tournaments, and was twice crowned News of the World Champion.

A spokesperson said: “Our academy aims to provide juniors with the opportunity to play darts in a safe, fun, and inclusive environment. It helps develop both darts and maths skills while building confidence and friendships.”

Organisers say all juniors aged 7–17 are welcome to join, and encourage families to come along and see what the academy has to offer.

For more details, contact the academy by email at: mgda_highbridge@outlook.com