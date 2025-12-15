8.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Dec 16, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsFamilies flock to Burnham-On-Sea hovercraft station to see Santa in his grotto
News

Families flock to Burnham-On-Sea hovercraft station to see Santa in his grotto

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Hundreds of children headed to Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront hovercraft station over the weekend when Santa dropped in for his annual grotto.

Families flocked to the grotto at the BARB station on The Esplanade where Mr and Mrs Claus were the VIP visitors on Saturday December 13th and Sunday 14th.

“This popular, much-loved Christmas tradition is a long-running community event in Burnham that has been held for many years by BARB, and we were delighted to welcome back families over the weekend,” says a BARB spokesman.

Stalls were also set up in the hovercraft station by BARB’s volunteers and supporters, offering a wide range of fun festive activities, raising around £1,400 for the charity.

“Our thanks go to everyone who supported and helped at the event – and to Mr and Mrs Claus for spending the weekend with us!”

Among the visitors was ITV News presenter Alex Lovell who also attended the nearby beach Christmas run which BARB supported.

Previous article
Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club’s popular Christmas cart tour continues this week
Next article
Yellow warning for heavy rain issued in Burnham-On-Sea area this Wednesday

RELATED ARTICLES

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Casino Slots

Dulhorn Farm

Tranquil Healing Cabin

Becky Bowden – Journalist, Copywriter, and Therapeutic Coach

Paws N Play BOS

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
8.6 ° C
9.8 °
8.3 °
95 %
1.8kmh
100 %
Tue
9 °
Wed
10 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
9 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com