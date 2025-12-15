PHOTOS: ITV News presenter starts Burnham beach charity run with 200 runners

ITV News presenter Alex Lovell started Burnham-On-Sea’s annual Christmas beach run on Sunday (December 14th) when 200 runners raised thousands of pounds in memory of a local boy who died of cancer.

Joe Laoutaris, 12, passed away in 2015 after a two-year battle against Ewings Sarcoma cancer.

The annual festive ‘Santa Express Run’ was held in aid of Young Lives Vs Cancer and Love Musgrove on Burnham beach, with runners completing either a 5km or 10km course. ITV’s Alex Lovell, who turned on Burnham’s Christmas lights last year, returned to the town to perfom the big countdown to start of the run and present medals to the finishers.

Organiser Nikki Stent told Burnham-On-Sea.com she was delighted with how the event had gone. “A huge thank you goes to everyone who took part and supported us – it has been another hugely successful event!”

David Usher was first home in the 5km run, with Luke Carratt in second place, while James Gass was the 10km winner.

Mel Bax, Joe’s mum, added: “A massive thank you goes to everyone who took part or supported the event and to Nikki for all her hard work in organising it. It really is heartwarming to see such wonderful support.”

Tori Taylor from Burnham Boot Camp ran a warm-up session on the beach for the runners, many of whom were dressed in festive outfits. There was also live music from Alex Lipinski during the build-up to the event.

There were also stalls along the seafront and refreshments for the finishers at the finishing line. Nikki thanked her team of helpers, volunteers, sponsors and BARB Search & Rescue for providing beach safety cover.





