West Huntspill Miniature Railway unveils major expansion of facilities with new track

West Huntspill Miniature Railway has unveiled a major expansion of its facilities with a new track introduced with bigger trains.

A new ground level track around the perimeter of the site will enable 7¼–inch gauge locomotives to run, allowing bigger sit-in trains to run alongside the existing 5-inch and 3½-inch tracks, pictured below.

The team of over 60 volunteers at West Hunspill Model Engineering Society, who run the long-running service, have been busily working on the project for several years.

Key members involved in the project have included Ashley Edwards, Bernard Farrow, Ged Mockridge, Roger Flower and Brian Carter.

Roger Flower, Chairman at the Society, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The new track allows bigger sit-in carriages to run through the year. It’s wobderful to have finally opened it.”

“Kind donations and club funds have enabled the work to go ahead. It’s been 14 years in the planning and 3-4 years in the making, with many members of the team involved.”

It has been opened during this month’s Santa train trips which return on Sunday December 21st from 10am-2pm with booking essential in advance via the West Huntspill Railway Facebook page.

The long-running Society celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2017, and in 2018 completed its new Clubhouse and a roadway, built entirely by the members.

West Huntspill Model Engineering Society is a friendly group of like-minded people who aim to encourage, develop and provide facilities for members as they pursue their hobby.

Pictured: The new track being used over the weekend (Photos Burnham-On-Sea.com & Roger Burgess)