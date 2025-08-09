17 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Aug 10, 2025
Burnham-On-Sea hovercraft called to Weston to help kite surfer 'struggling in mud'
News

Burnham-On-Sea hovercraft called to Weston to help kite surfer ‘struggling in mud’

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea’s BARB Search & Rescue hovercraft was called into action on Saturday afternoon (August 9th) to assist a kite surfer reported to be struggling in mud on Weston beach’s far tideline.

The alarm was raised by Coastguards at 2.30pm amid concerns for the man’s welfare, prompting a swift response from the BARB volunteer crew.

Their Spirit of Lelaina 3 hovercraft was driven by road from Burnham to Weston and then launched near the Grand Pier.

The hovercraft flew out to the kite surfer, accompanied by two members of the Coastguard Mud Rescue Team.

After assessing the situation, Coastguards confirmed the man was safe and escorted him back across the mud to the firmer hard sand up the beach.

A BARB spokesperson said: “This was a good multi-agency incident. With an incoming tide, there was concern for the kite surfer’s safety and we were happy to assist the Coastguard  team and see a positive outcome.”

