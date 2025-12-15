Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club’s popular Christmas cart tour continues this week

Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club is continuing its traditional annual festive tour of the area to raise charity funds this week.

The club’s three-week tour of Burnham and Highbridge’s streets, towing Father Christmas on a mobile sleigh, raises thousands of pounds for charity each year and started earlier this month.

The sleigh is visiting streets around Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, accompanied by festive music.

“This has been a long-running tradition at Hillview over many years, spreading festive cheer and also raising funds for charity and our club,” Hillview’s Julia Rosser told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“We look forward to seeing lots of locals in the coming days and thank everyone for their support.”

This week’s schedule for the Santa cart:

Monday December 15th: Balmoral Drive, Caernarvon Way, Brambles Road, Shelley Drive

Tuesday December 16th: Roads around Brue Farm and the Crossways, Ringstone

Wednesday December 17th: Roads around Brent Knoll, East Brent

Thursday December 18th: East Huntspill

Saturday December 21st: Tesco in Burnham

The cart starts its tour with Santa at 6.30pm each night and finishes around 8.30pm. Donations are welcome in cash or via card payments or online here. All locations and dates subject to change.